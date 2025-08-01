A police officer from Pokrovsk died from a UAV attack while on duty

Today, August 1, as a result of an enemy UAV attack, Ihor Samofalov, a district police officer of the Pokrovsk District Police Department, who had served in law enforcement agencies for over 10 years, was killed. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Donetsk Oblast, according to UNN.

The police added that Ihor Samofalov was a professional in his field, a reliable comrade, and a person with a big heart. He remained in service until the very end, serving where it was most dangerous.

He is survived by his parents, wife, and 9-year-old son.

