A polar aurora was observed in Sumy region: the sky was ablaze with lilac colors

A polar aurora was observed in the Sumy region the night before. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, reports UNN.

Details

The Hydrometeorological Center distributed photos taken the night before by Anastasia Bratukha, a specialist at the Konotop weather station. They show how the sky "burned" with lilac colors, and a green stripe was visible on the horizon.

Users on social networks also published photos of this extremely beautiful natural phenomenon in Putivl.

Additionally

The polar aurora is the glow of rarefied layers of the atmosphere under the influence of the solar wind (streams of protons and electrons), which occurs at a distance of 60-100 km from the Earth.

Some people think that it only occurs in the north and call it the "northern lights". But sometimes it is observed in other latitudes as well.

Let us remind you

Today, solar activity is predicted with a K-index of 6. A prolonged magnetic storm of this magnitude can lead to damage to transformers. In some latitudes, even the polar aurora may be visible.