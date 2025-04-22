$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7220 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 27116 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 60888 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 101739 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 90148 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 209892 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 102832 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 82590 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 67593 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 41993 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

A polar aurora was observed in Sumy region: the sky was ablaze with lilac colors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

A polar aurora was recorded in the Sumy region in the evening. The sky "burned" with lilac colors, and a green strip was visible on the horizon, the phenomenon was observed in Konotop and Putivl.

A polar aurora was observed in Sumy region: the sky was ablaze with lilac colors

A polar aurora was observed in the Sumy region the night before. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, reports UNN.

Details

The Hydrometeorological Center distributed photos taken the night before by Anastasia Bratukha, a specialist at the Konotop weather station. They show how the sky "burned" with lilac colors, and a green stripe was visible on the horizon.

Users on social networks also published photos of this extremely beautiful natural phenomenon in Putivl.

Additionally

The polar aurora is the glow of rarefied layers of the atmosphere under the influence of the solar wind (streams of protons and electrons), which occurs at a distance of 60-100 km from the Earth.

Some people think that it only occurs in the north and call it the "northern lights". But sometimes it is observed in other latitudes as well.

Let us remind you

Today, solar activity is predicted with a K-index of 6. A prolonged magnetic storm of this magnitude can lead to damage to transformers. In some latitudes, even the polar aurora may be visible.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukraine
