A noticeable cooling is coming to Ukraine: weather forecasters give the weather forecast for June 10 10 June 2025

On Tuesday, June 10, переменная облачность is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only in the eastern regions short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in some places.

Wind is predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Temperature ... during the day 18-23°; in the southern part and south-eastern regions ... during the day 24-29°. - the message reads.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, no precipitation is forecast. Air temperature - 19-21°.

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15