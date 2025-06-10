A noticeable cooling is coming to Ukraine: weather forecasters give the weather forecast for June 10 10 June 2025
Kyiv • UNN
On Tuesday, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, without precipitation, only in the east in some places a short-term rain and thunderstorm. The temperature during the day is 18-23°, in the south and southeast 24-29°.
On Tuesday, June 10, переменная облачность is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, no precipitation is expected, only in the eastern regions short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in some places.
Wind is predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Temperature ... during the day 18-23°; in the southern part and south-eastern regions ... during the day 24-29°.
Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, no precipitation is forecast. Air temperature - 19-21°.
