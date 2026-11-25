Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

For the first time in the world, six consecutive days have been recorded during which temperatures were 2°C above pre-industrial levels, reports UNN, citing The Guardian.

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The publication notes that this period of record heat, which is still ongoing, is too short to indicate that the upper limit of the target set by the Paris climate agreement has been exceeded. However, scientists say it is a warning sign of what could happen in the future if emissions from burning fossil fuels are not rapidly eliminated. It also heightens the scientific community’s concern that global warming may be accelerating.

On Monday—the most recent day for which data are available—the Earth’s average daily surface temperature reached the highest level ever recorded, exceeding pre-industrial figures by 2.24°C. According to forecasts, temperatures will remain at such a high level for at least several more days.

"This is an exceptional global temperature anomaly," said Samantha Burgess, head of strategic climate outlook at the Copernicus Climate Change Service. "We have been observing record global temperatures for several months in a row. Although individual daily figures may fluctuate, temperatures at this level are a striking indication of how much the climate has warmed."

Previously, only two periods had been recorded when daily temperatures exceeded the 2°C mark—in November 2023 and February 2024—but they were shorter and did not reach values as high as those seen in the current episode.

"Another day—another global temperature record," commented Zeke Hausfather, a climatologist at Berkeley Earth. He added that the previous record—an exceedance of the baseline level (1850–1900) by 2.05°C, set in 2023—had been "smashed."

El Niño threatens the global economy with losses of up to $11 trillion, while vulnerable countries lack funds

These temperature spikes are driven by long-term global warming caused by the burning of fossil fuels, as well as by an exceptionally powerful El Niño event that is approaching its peak.

According to Burgess, the last time an El Niño event of this magnitude was observed was in the 1870s; at that time, it caused a mass famine that claimed the lives of 50 million people. Scientists expect the current El Niño to peak sometime between now and January, although its full impact will be felt for several months afterward. Excess heat in the global system is already triggering feedback loops that intensify the climate crisis—including droughts and forest fires in the tropical forests of Indonesia and the Amazon.

The United Kingdom’s Meteorological Office (Met Office) forecasts a significant increase in atmospheric CO2 concentrations in the coming months. This is largely due to tropical ecosystems becoming less productive because of droughts and consequently losing their ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere.

"This will intensify the accumulation of CO2 in the atmosphere caused by the burning of fossil fuels," said Richard Betts, head of climate impacts research at the Met Office’s Hadley Centre. "The increase in CO2 levels from this year to the next will be about 3.5 parts per million. This is one-third faster than in previous years and nearly twice the level it would have been if we were following a pathway limiting global warming to 1.5°C."