A new stage in the prisoner exchange: Hamas prepares release of 6 Israelis

Israel and Hamas are preparing for a new stage of prisoner exchange. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, the militants are to release six Israeli hostages, while the Israeli authorities are preparing to release about 600 Palestinian prisoners.

Among the hostages who may return home are two people who have been held for almost a decade. This is one of the longest captivity stories to receive significant international attention.

The exchange process is taking place amid tensions following the incident with the transfer of the body of the deceased, when the Israeli side accused Hamas of violating the agreements.

It is expected that new negotiations aimed at reaching the next stage of the ceasefire may begin in the near future. However, the situation remains unstable, and further developments will depend on the willingness of the parties to adhere to the agreements reached.

