A new stage in the prisoner exchange: Hamas prepares release of 6 Israelis

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

A new stage in the prisoner exchange: Hamas prepares release of 6 Israelis

A new stage in the prisoner exchange: Hamas prepares release of 6 Israelis

Kyiv  •  UNN

Israel and Hamas are preparing for a new prisoner exchange: 6 Israeli hostages in exchange for 600 Palestinian prisoners. Among those released may be two people who have been in captivity for almost a decade.

Israel and Hamas are preparing for a new stage of prisoner exchange. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, the militants are to release six Israeli hostages, while the Israeli authorities are preparing to release about 600 Palestinian prisoners. 

Among the hostages who may return home are two people who have been held for almost a decade. This is one of the longest captivity stories to receive significant international attention. 

The exchange process is taking place amid tensions following the incident with the transfer of the body of the deceased, when the Israeli side accused Hamas of violating the agreements.

It is expected that new negotiations aimed at reaching the next stage of the ceasefire may begin in the near future. However, the situation remains unstable, and further developments will depend on the willingness of the parties to adhere to the agreements reached.

Red Cross hands over bodies of four Israeli hostages killed in Gaza to IDF20.02.25, 11:26 • 20323 views

