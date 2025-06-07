A new service has appeared in China: single women can buy male hugs

Lonely Chinese women are willing to pay men for 5-minute hugs. This service costs $7 and is called Man Mums. This is reported by SCMP, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that more and more young women order this service when they are under stress. They believe that a strong and kind man who hugs is calming.

The so-called "man-mothers" are a popular group on social networks on the mainland - the post says.

According to the publication, the term initially described muscular gym-goers, but now it refers to men who combine physical strength with traditionally feminine traits such as gentleness and patience.

Most hugs take place in public places such as subway stations or shopping malls and cost between 20 and 50 yuan (US$3 to US$7).

One woman said that after three hours of overtime, she found a man-mom who hugged her for three minutes, gently patting her on the shoulder as she expressed her dissatisfaction with her boss - writes SCMP.

Some women admit that they feel safer buying hugs to avoid potential boundary issues.

This trend has sparked discussions online, with opinions divided.

"Su Dan, a lawyer at Hunan Gangwei law firm in central China, warned that some people may use paid hugs as a cover for sexual harassment," the publication concludes.

Let us remind you

There are studies that prove that hugs help reduce stress levels and blood pressure, and therefore reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.