A new service has appeared in China: single women can buy male hugs

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 13490 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

05:00 PM • 46006 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 42654 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 103186 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 87799 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 134118 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 166039 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 120627 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101264 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 92365 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 97469 views

Traffic on the Kerch Bridge is closed: there is a threat of the use of naval drones

June 6, 01:38 PM • 13065 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 51888 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 47843 views

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv: the city is being attacked by missiles

04:59 PM • 13466 views
Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 47866 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 51911 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 97502 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 103185 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 11:45 AM • 131949 views
Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 46005 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 102610 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 146290 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 108418 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 148942 views
A new service has appeared in China: single women can buy male hugs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

There is a growing demand in China for the Man Mums service, where single women pay men for hugs to relieve stress. The cost of a 5-minute hug ranges from $3 to $7.

A new service has appeared in China: single women can buy male hugs

Lonely Chinese women are willing to pay men for 5-minute hugs. This service costs $7 and is called Man Mums. This is reported by SCMP, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that more and more young women order this service when they are under stress. They believe that a strong and kind man who hugs is calming.

The so-called "man-mothers" are a popular group on social networks on the mainland

- the post says.

According to the publication, the term initially described muscular gym-goers, but now it refers to men who combine physical strength with traditionally feminine traits such as gentleness and patience.

Most hugs take place in public places such as subway stations or shopping malls and cost between 20 and 50 yuan (US$3 to US$7).

One woman said that after three hours of overtime, she found a man-mom who hugged her for three minutes, gently patting her on the shoulder as she expressed her dissatisfaction with her boss

- writes SCMP.

Some women admit that they feel safer buying hugs to avoid potential boundary issues.

This trend has sparked discussions online, with opinions divided.

"Su Dan, a lawyer at Hunan Gangwei law firm in central China, warned that some people may use paid hugs as a cover for sexual harassment," the publication concludes.

Let us remind you

There are studies that prove that hugs help reduce stress levels and blood pressure, and therefore reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
China
Tesla
