A new generation of interceptors to defend against jet-powered "Shaheds" — Zelenskyy expects processes to speed up

$44.550.0051.640.13
ukenru
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 188 views
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 22132 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
September 14, 06:58 AM • 21353 views
I am currently on a foreign business trip: Kravchenko confirmed his departure from Ukraine
September 14, 06:05 AM • 20225 views
Zelenskyy called on the Rada to urgently support Kravchenko’s dismissal from the position of Prosecutor General
September 14, 05:13 AM • 24486 views
I signed a notice of suspicion for NABU Director Kryvonos - Kravchenko
September 14, 02:31 AM • 21970 views
Russia’s Krasnodar Krai was subjected to a massive drone attack — mediaVideo
September 13, 11:32 PM • 40462 views
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will demand the right to hold independence referendums - The Telegraph
Exclusive
September 13, 05:34 PM • 45078 views
Rain and fog will linger — forecasters say when the weather will clear up in Ukraine
September 13, 05:12 PM • 31965 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Yuliia Mendel: what restrictions will apply to the former spokesperson
September 13, 12:09 PM • 35745 views
Leaders of three regions of the United Kingdom will discuss possible secession from the country: date announced — The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
2.8m/s
41%
749mm
Popular news
Rains with thunderstorms will cover southern and central Ukraine on September 14 — the Hydrometeorological CenterPhotoSeptember 14, 03:59 AM • 5088 views
The Russian strike near Yahodyn may have been aimed at European officials - ISWSeptember 14, 04:15 AM • 6594 views
Estonian diplomat: Russia seeks political collapse and the capture of all of UkraineSeptember 14, 04:32 AM • 10177 views
The enemy lost 1,700 people in the war in Ukraine over the past day - General StaffPhotoSeptember 14, 04:44 AM • 11692 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank Troops Day: the history of the holiday PhotoVideo10:12 AM • 15624 views
Publications
Antidepressants for dogs during wartime: when an animal needs medication
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 200 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank Troops Day: the history of the holiday PhotoVideo10:12 AM • 15789 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 22140 views
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian FederationSeptember 13, 09:03 AM • 54387 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 83363 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 42736 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 48376 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 46910 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 49849 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 58525 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
T-72
Challenger 2
M1 Abrams

A new generation of interceptors to defend against jet-powered "Shaheds" — Zelenskyy expects processes to speed up

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

Zelenskyy said that the development and testing of new drone interceptors had been accelerated. Funding for the work has already been secured.

A new generation of interceptors to defend against jet-powered "Shaheds" — Zelenskyy expects processes to speed up

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that processes concerning a new generation of drone interceptors to protect against jet-powered "Shaheds" are being accelerated, reports UNN.

Reports on countering Russian "Shaheds" and our work with manufacturers on a new generation of drone interceptors to protect against jet-powered "Shaheds." There are developments, and testing is ongoing. We are accelerating all processes. Ukraine needs a functioning defensive tool in sufficient quantities and with the required effectiveness 

- Zelenskyy reported.

The President discussed with Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi steps that could speed up the result. The financial basis for this work has been secured. 

There were also reports on the situation at the front.

We are defending our positions and conducting active defense. I am especially grateful to our warriors in Donetsk region: the 3rd Army Corps, the 66th and 125th Mechanized Brigades, and the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade. Glory to Ukraine! 

- the President concluded.

Zelenskyy: The objective is one thousand drones for long-range strikes against Russia per day28.08.26, 19:50 • 6112 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePoliticsTechnologies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine