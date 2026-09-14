A new generation of interceptors to defend against jet-powered "Shaheds" — Zelenskyy expects processes to speed up

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that processes concerning a new generation of drone interceptors to protect against jet-powered "Shaheds" are being accelerated, reports UNN.

Reports on countering Russian "Shaheds" and our work with manufacturers on a new generation of drone interceptors to protect against jet-powered "Shaheds." There are developments, and testing is ongoing. We are accelerating all processes. Ukraine needs a functioning defensive tool in sufficient quantities and with the required effectiveness - Zelenskyy reported.

The President discussed with Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi steps that could speed up the result. The financial basis for this work has been secured.

There were also reports on the situation at the front.

We are defending our positions and conducting active defense. I am especially grateful to our warriors in Donetsk region: the 3rd Army Corps, the 66th and 125th Mechanized Brigades, and the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade. Glory to Ukraine! - the President concluded.

Zelenskyy: The objective is one thousand drones for long-range strikes against Russia per day