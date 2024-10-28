A new blow to the voronezh region: a fire broke out at the annensky distillery
Kyiv • UNN
In the voronezh region of the russian federation, an enterprise, the annensky distillery, caught fire after a drone attack. Earlier in the same village, the annanafteprodukt oil depot was attacked.
An enterprise in the voronezh region of the terrorist country is on fire again after a UAV attack. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
According to local residents, a fire broke out at the annenskoye distillery in the voronezh region as a result of a drone attack. Although there is no official confirmation of this information, the head of the region previously reported damage to two industrial enterprises as a result of similar attacks.
In addition, the village of anna is home to the oil depot of annanafteprodukt LLC, which was already targeted by drones in early October.
Drone attack on a distillery in novokhopersk, russia: a fire broke out27.10.24, 23:25 • 72286 views