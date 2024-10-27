Drone attack on a distillery in novokhopersk, russia: a fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
A drone attack on a distillery in novokhopersk, voronezh region of russia, resulted in a fire.
A distillery in novokhopersk is on fire in russia. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
Details
In the city of novokhopersk, voronezh region, a drone attack on a local distillery was recorded.
The Ministry of Defense of the terrorist country claims that air defense destroyed 7 drones that, according to the ministry, were trying to attack the territories of belgorod, bryansk and voronezh regions.
Additional information on the scale of the fire and the possible consequences of the attack is currently being clarified.
Fires broke out in the rostov region of russia27.09.24, 05:28 • 92070 views