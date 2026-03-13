New batch of counterfeit Labubu was attempted to be imported into Ukraine - stopped at customs

Customs officers prevented a new batch of counterfeit Labubu toys from being imported into Ukraine, the State Customs Service reported, according to UNN.

Details

"During customs control and clearance of goods, customs officials found 605 toys bearing the 'LABUBU' trademark," the customs service reported.

However, as stated, Ternopil customs officers suspended customs clearance of the batch of goods imported as imports, "due to the presence of signs of possible infringement of intellectual property rights."

"Thus, customs officers prevented products with signs of counterfeiting from entering the Ukrainian market," the customs service noted.

