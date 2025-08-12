Thousands of Labubu: a large batch of counterfeit toys and accessories worth half a million seized at the border

A large batch of counterfeit toys and accessories, totaling almost 17,000 units, was attempted to be imported into Ukraine, the State Customs Service reported on Tuesday, showing the seized items, which visually resemble the popular Labubu dolls, writes UNN.

Details

The incident reportedly occurred recently at the Zakarpattia customs office.

"It was found that the declared cargo of children's toys and accessories showed signs of counterfeit goods of a well-known trademark. They were transported across the Ukrainian-Slovak border in a truck addressed to a Volyn entrepreneur," the customs service noted.

Customs officials do not name the brand, but the "cargo" in the photos they published visually resembles the popular Labubu.

"During the customs clearance of the cargo 'children's toys, keychains, phone and headphone cases...' (a total of 16,850 units of goods of Chinese origin), inspectors conducted a full inspection and found goods that were imported with possible violation of intellectual property rights," the report says.

As stated, soon the right holder of the trademark, which has international registration, reported that the specified goods are suspected of violating intellectual property rights, and provided a conclusion in which he stated that according to the photos of the goods provided by the customs for identification, the violation of intellectual property rights to his trademarks is confirmed and they have signs of falsified and counterfeit products.

A protocol on violation of customs rules under Article 476 of the Customs Code of Ukraine has been drawn up against the entrepreneur from Volyn region.

However, 7440 pcs. of soft toys, 8120 pcs. of keychains, 1140 pcs. of silicone cases and 150 pcs. of headphone cases, which were moved to the customs territory of Ukraine in violation of legally protected intellectual property rights, were seized. "The preliminary total value of the seized goods exceeds half a million hryvnias," the customs service noted.

The case will be sent to court.

Recall

Chinese company Pop Mart, creator of the popular Labubu dolls, expects profit growth of 350% and revenue threefold in the first six months of the year. This is due to global demand for Labubu, which has caused a stir and contributed to the emergence of a resale market.

