In the village of Kopyllia in Volyn, an munition, presumably from a Ukrainian aircraft, fell and destroyed a residential building, UNN reports with reference to "Volyn News".

Details

As the publication writes, a missile fell from an aircraft onto a residential building in the village of Kopyllia in Volyn. This happened on September 11.

According to eyewitnesses, a blue plane flew very low over the houses, and then turned back towards Belarus.

It is noted that the destroyed residential building is inhabited by the parents of the deputy head of the local KORD police special unit. Fortunately, there were no people in the house at that moment.

Residents of the village confirm the explosion and say that the missile allegedly accidentally fell from a Ukrainian aircraft.

The SBI informed the publication that they had launched an investigation into the fall of an aviation munition from a Ukrainian fighter jet in the village of Kopyllia. An investigative and operational group from the SBI went to the scene. A pre-trial investigation is underway under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of flight rules or preparation for them).

Recall

Ukraine lost another sky defender. On September 11, around 13:30, while performing a combat mission at the front, Major Oleksandr Borovyk, born in 1995, of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, tragically died.