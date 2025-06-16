A multi-million dollar scheme to purchase equipment for the army has been exposed in Ukraine: four officials of the military formation have been notified of suspicion

A large-scale scheme of purchasing equipment for the army was exposed in the Lviv region, which led to losses of about UAH 64 million. Four officials of the military formation, as well as the founder and manager of the enterprise, were notified of the suspicion, UNN writes with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

... four officials of a specialized military formation, as well as the founder and manager of a commercial company, were notified of suspicion. The military are accused of abuse of power by a military official, and the founder and manager of the enterprise are accused of complicity in the crime (Part 5 of Article 426-1 and Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

The investigation became aware that the colonel formed a criminal scheme to ensure the victory of a pre-determined private company in the tender. For this purpose, the suspect involved other servicemen and representatives of the enterprise.

It is reported that from September to October 2024, officials artificially introduced requirements into the tender documentation that made it impossible for other potential suppliers to participate.

This ensured the victory of the representatives of the LLC with a more expensive offer. As a result, about UAH 64 million was overspent from the state budget - explained in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is noted that during authorized searches at the places of residence of the figurants, as well as in the premises of the company, documentation, electronic media, mobile phones, seals and other material evidence were discovered and seized.

Currently, a petition has been prepared for the selection of preventive measures for the suspects. All circumstances of the crime and other persons who may be involved in illegal activities are being established - noted in the prosecutor's office.

