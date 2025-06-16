A multi-million dollar scheme to purchase equipment for the army has been exposed in Ukraine: four officials of the military formation have been notified of suspicion

$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 11987 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 30952 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 38606 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 52116 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 113071 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 67148 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 69524 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 58392 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 55446 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76413 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Popular news
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leadersJune 16, 08:36 AM • 34660 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 67824 views
A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: weatherman tells where and when the temperature will drop June 16, 09:18 AM • 10190 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 103259 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 85217 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 103278 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 158063 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 229777 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 287156 views
UNN Lite
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 9108 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 67838 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 76946 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 71777 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 166289 views
A multi-million dollar scheme to purchase equipment for the army has been exposed in Ukraine: four officials of the military formation have been notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1574 views

A large-scale scheme of purchasing equipment for the army, which caused losses of UAH 64 million, was exposed in the Lviv region. Four officials and two representatives of the company were notified of suspicion.

A multi-million dollar scheme to purchase equipment for the army has been exposed in Ukraine: four officials of the military formation have been notified of suspicion

A large-scale scheme of purchasing equipment for the army was exposed in the Lviv region, which led to losses of about UAH 64 million. Four officials of the military formation, as well as the founder and manager of the enterprise, were notified of the suspicion, UNN writes with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

... four officials of a specialized military formation, as well as the founder and manager of a commercial company, were notified of suspicion. The military are accused of abuse of power by a military official, and the founder and manager of the enterprise are accused of complicity in the crime (Part 5 of Article 426-1 and Part 5 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) 

- the report says.

The investigation became aware that the colonel formed a criminal scheme to ensure the victory of a pre-determined private company in the tender. For this purpose, the suspect involved other servicemen and representatives of the enterprise.

It is reported that from September to October 2024, officials artificially introduced requirements into the tender documentation that made it impossible for other potential suppliers to participate.

This ensured the victory of the representatives of the LLC with a more expensive offer. As a result, about UAH 64 million was overspent from the state budget 

- explained in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Another "escape route" scheme abroad: two Kyiv residents detained for smuggling conscripts across the border with Slovakia12.06.25, 15:37 • 2232 views

It is noted that during authorized searches at the places of residence of the figurants, as well as in the premises of the company, documentation, electronic media, mobile phones, seals and other material evidence were discovered and seized.

Currently, a petition has been prepared for the selection of preventive measures for the suspects. All circumstances of the crime and other persons who may be involved in illegal activities are being established 

- noted in the prosecutor's office.

Addition

A scheme has been exposed, according to which former managers of a heat energy company took out more than 1,140 water heaters. As a result, 250,000 residents and enterprises were left without hot water, and the damage amounted to 30 million.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Ukraine
