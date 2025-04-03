A missile strike in Kryvyi Rih claimed the lives of 4 people, 17 were injured - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, 4 people died, 17 were injured. Houses, cars, gas stations and administrative buildings were damaged. In Pavlograd and Mezhivska community, drone attacks damaged buildings.
As a result of a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, 4 people died and 17 were injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Details
Thus, as a result of yesterday's missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, updated data indicate that four people were killed and 17 were injured. 11 of them remain under the supervision of doctors. Nine multi-story residential buildings, numerous cars and garages, as well as infrastructure facilities, including a gas station and administrative buildings, were seriously damaged.
A headquarters has been organized to support the victims, where you can get help in the form of building materials, as well as apply for financial payments from the city. Additional support is provided by charitable organizations that are actively involved in providing assistance to people during this difficult time.
In addition, in Pavlograd, as a result of an enemy drone attack, windows were damaged on an administrative building and in two five-story residential buildings.
Meanwhile, in the territory of the Mezhiv community of the Synelnyk district, a drone strike was also carried out, which resulted in damage to several buildings.
According to local authorities, information on the victims is currently being clarified.
The enemy struck Kryvyi Rih: 4 dead and 15 wounded, including children02.04.25, 23:08 • 11440 views