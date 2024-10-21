Bus accident in Kyiv claims a woman's life: truck driver says brakes failed
Kyiv • UNN
A truck collided with a minibus at a bus stop in Kyiv's Solomyansky district. 6 people were hospitalized, one woman died. The truck driver claims that the brakes failed.
As a result of an accident involving a truck and a minibus in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, 6 people were hospitalized, one of the victims died. According to the driver, the truck's brakes failed. A pre-trial investigation has been launched, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"An investigation has been launched into the violation of traffic safety rules that caused the victim's death or serious bodily harm (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
According to the investigation, on October 21, at about 10 a.m., a 70-year-old driver of a Gazelle moving down Vadym Hetman Street collided with an Ataman bus that had stopped to board and disembark passengers at a public transport stop.
Preliminary, 6 passengers of the bus were injured in the accident. One of the injured passengers, a 72-year-old woman, died on the way to the hospital. The exact number of victims is still being established.
According to Drager, the driver of the Gazelle was not intoxicated. According to him, the truck's brakes failed.
Previously
Seven people were reported injured in an accident with a truck and a minibus in Kyiv.
