A man was killed in Brovary district in a strike on an industrial facility

A man was killed as a result of an enemy attack in Brovary district. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, another man was injured. He is currently in a local hospital, where he is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

One of the industrial facilities was damaged. All relevant services are working at the site, extinguishing the fire. The air raid alert continues. I ask everyone to remain in shelters and not neglect their own safety - Tkachenko urged.

In turn, Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko уточнив that the enemy attack hit an industrial infrastructure facility in the community.

Two people were injured. One was provided assistance at the scene and refused hospitalization. The other man, born in 1966, was taken to hospital in serious condition and is receiving all necessary medical assistance - Sapozhko said.

He warned that the threat of another attack persists and urged people to stay in safe places and remember the need to maintain information silence.

We remind you

In the Brovary community of the Kyiv region, an accident occurred at power supply facilities due to an enemy attack. Energy workers will begin eliminating the consequences as soon as the security situation allows.

Russians attacked warehouses in Brovary this morning, one person killed and several injured