A man died in the Chernivtsi regional shopping center: law enforcement officers are investigating the cause

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 48035 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 95726 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102939 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118529 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100782 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126118 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102826 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113241 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116860 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159831 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103982 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 99577 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 71030 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107590 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101851 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118540 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126126 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159838 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150109 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182280 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101851 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107590 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137113 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138913 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166818 views
A man died in the Chernivtsi regional shopping center: law enforcement officers are investigating the cause

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34136 views

A 32-year-old Bukovyna resident, who was wanted for evading mobilization, died in the TCC while undergoing a medical examination. The police are investigating the circumstances of the death and are awaiting the results of a forensic medical examination.

In Bukovyna, the regional MCC and JV invited a local resident to clarify his military registration information, but during the military medical examination, the 32-year-old man fainted and later died. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and report what was recorded in the building during the man's military medical examination.

Transmits to UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the Chernivtsi region.

According to the police, the chronology of events related to the tragic incident is as follows:

On February 7, while patrolling the service area, law enforcement officers found a 32-year-old local resident in the regional center who was wanted for evading mobilization. He was then invited to the regional CCC and JV to clarify his military registration information, to which he agreed.

Explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the person who carried out the explosion is dead05.02.25, 16:27 • 25182 views

According to preliminary information, during the military medical examination, he had a sharp deterioration in his health and fainted. 

The police say:

The Bukovinian was immediately given first aid, and paramedics were called to the scene. 

According to the official version, doctors pronounced the man dead during resuscitation. 

As of now, it is known that the body of the Chernivtsi man has been sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death. At the same time, police investigators registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 115 with the note “natural death” of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Information about the murder of a young man by TCC employees is spreading on the Internet, the police deny it06.02.25, 20:03 • 30411 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
chernivtsiChernivtsi

Contact us about advertising