A man died in the Chernivtsi regional shopping center: law enforcement officers are investigating the cause

In Bukovyna, the regional MCC and JV invited a local resident to clarify his military registration information, but during the military medical examination, the 32-year-old man fainted and later died. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and report what was recorded in the building during the man's military medical examination.

UNN

According to the police, the chronology of events related to the tragic incident is as follows:

On February 7, while patrolling the service area, law enforcement officers found a 32-year-old local resident in the regional center who was wanted for evading mobilization. He was then invited to the regional CCC and JV to clarify his military registration information, to which he agreed.

According to preliminary information, during the military medical examination, he had a sharp deterioration in his health and fainted.

The police say:

The Bukovinian was immediately given first aid, and paramedics were called to the scene.

According to the official version, doctors pronounced the man dead during resuscitation.

As of now, it is known that the body of the Chernivtsi man has been sent for forensic examination to determine the cause of death. At the same time, police investigators registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 115 with the note “natural death” of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

