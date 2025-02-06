Information about the murder of a young man by TCC employees is spreading on the Internet, the police deny it

Information about the murder of the boy by TCC employees is being spread online. Law enforcement officials denied this. This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, according to UNN.

It is noted that law enforcement officers, while monitoring social media, found a publication stating that on January 31, at about 8:00 a.m., near a store in the village of Krasnopavlivka, Lozova district, a community police officer, together with three employees of the Lozova RTC and JV, tried to forcibly mobilize a young man and inflicted bodily harm on him.

After that, they allegedly put him in a police car and drove him to the hospital, where he died on the way.

However, according to law enforcement officials, the inspection revealed that the community police officer mentioned in the publication was not in the village that day and did not participate in the events with RTCC and JV employees.

In addition, the police did not receive any reports of killings in the village of Krasnopavlivka, nor did they receive any information about unidentified bodies or conflicts with police officers or the RCCC and JV.

Moreover, law enforcement officers tracked down the allegedly “killed guy” and interviewed him. He said that on that day, his military registration documents were indeed checked on the street, and after showing the “Reserve+” app, the young man was released.

