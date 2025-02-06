Information about the murder of a young man by TCC employees is spreading on the Internet, the police deny it

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 53818 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100755 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104301 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121095 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101663 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127897 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103339 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113267 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116886 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161230 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105114 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101347 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 80477 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109908 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104274 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121095 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127897 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161230 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151444 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183597 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104274 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109908 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137863 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139626 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167469 views
Information about the murder of a young man by TCC employees is spreading on the Internet, the police deny it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30412 views

False information about the death of a young man during an attempt to mobilize in Krasnopavlivka was spread on social media. The police found the “killed” young man alive, and he confirmed only that his documents had been checked.

Information about the murder of the boy by TCC employees is being spread online. Law enforcement officials denied this. This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that law enforcement officers, while monitoring social media, found a publication stating that on January 31, at about 8:00 a.m., near a store in the village of Krasnopavlivka, Lozova district, a community police officer, together with three employees of the Lozova RTC and JV, tried to forcibly mobilize a young man and inflicted bodily harm on him.

After that, they allegedly put him in a police car and drove him to the hospital, where he died on the way.

Russian special services recruit Ukrainian youth with promises of easy money - CPJ05.02.25, 16:29 • 28467 views

However, according to law enforcement officials, the inspection revealed that the community police officer mentioned in the publication was not in the village that day and did not participate in the events with RTCC and JV employees.

In addition, the police did not receive any reports of killings in the village of Krasnopavlivka, nor did they receive any information about unidentified bodies or conflicts with police officers or the RCCC and JV.

Moreover, law enforcement officers tracked down the allegedly “killed guy” and interviewed him. He said that on that day, his military registration documents were indeed checked on the street, and after showing the “Reserve+” app, the young man was released.

Recall

The SBU detained two young Russian agents on an attempt to plant explosives near the district police department in Rivne. The attackers planned to detonate the device remotely when many law enforcement officers were nearby.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising