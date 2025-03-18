A law enforcement officer was detained in the Odesa region for promising to оформлювати disability for $15,000
A policeman from Odesa region promised a man to remove him from military registration with the help of a purchased certificate. The policeman was detained, - the State Bureau of Investigation reports, writes UNN.
Thanks to his connections and powers, he was looking for men who were hiding from the TCC and SP and were wanted, and undertook to "solve the problem". The man offered to arrange an appropriate disability group through his acquaintances among doctors of medical and social expertise. This procedure would allow men who avoid service to be written off military records.
The law enforcement officer estimated his "services" at 15 thousand dollars. On March 13, 2025, the SBI detained a policeman while transferring this amount from the "customer".
The law enforcement officer was informed of suspicion of receiving illegal benefits and extortion. He has already been chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 3 million. He was also suspended from his position
Earlier, UNN reported how a serviceman from Odesa "stamped" false diagnoses from a psychiatric hospital for $16,000 for evaders.