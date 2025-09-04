$41.370.01
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 10376 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 16020 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 21634 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 22067 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 19522 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 39801 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40110 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42780 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 38025 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Publications
Exclusives
A large-scale investigation is underway in Italy regarding a porn site that published fake images of Prime Minister Meloni

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Italian prosecutors are investigating a pornographic website that published fake images of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other women. The site, which had 700,000 subscribers, was shut down, but law enforcement is investigating the origin of the photos and cases of blackmail.

A large-scale investigation is underway in Italy regarding a porn site that published fake images of Prime Minister Meloni

The site had over 700,000 subscribers. Among the photos were various famous personalities, businessmen, and politicians. Although the web resource was shut down last week, law enforcement officers are investigating how the photos were extracted from social networks and accounts, subsequently edited; and how many blackmail cases were related to the network's activities.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico and Dnevnik.

Details

Italian prosecutors on Wednesday launched an investigation into a pornographic website that allegedly featured images of government officials, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as female MPs, businesswomen, and journalists. The site had over 700,000 subscribers. It contained various content that was posted without consent, originating from social media profiles and pages. This database may have been the "ground" for creating fake images of celebrities.

The media also indicates that publications on the mentioned web resource often provoked sexist and explicit comments from male users.

The head of the Italian government, Giorgia Meloni, recently learned that fake images of her and other women appeared on an adult content platform.

The Italian leader said she was very outraged and called for the perpetrators to be punished with the full severity of the law.

The porn site, it turned out, also contained images resembling Senator Mara Carfagna, leader of the center-right party "We Moderates." The politician stated that this was a terrible case. The representative of the Italian center-right party also proposed a law that would strengthen copyright for photographs and require the identification and registration of the true identities of users of such platforms.

The Italian Prosecutor's Office is also conducting an investigation as part of broader measures against "revenge porn" sites.

The investigation will affect a Facebook group called Mia Moglie. There, users shared intimate photos of their partners.

Last week, Meta removed the group for "violating our rules on adult sexual exploitation."

Recall

UNN reported that in Italy, a 45-year-old resident of Florence is under suspicion, accused of posting fake pornographic photos of famous people, including politicians. The police launched an investigation after complaints from Giorgia Meloni, her sister, and the opposition leader.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Fake news
Giorgia Meloni
Florence
Italy