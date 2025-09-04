A large-scale investigation is underway in Italy regarding a porn site that published fake images of Prime Minister Meloni

The site had over 700,000 subscribers. Among the photos were various famous personalities, businessmen, and politicians. Although the web resource was shut down last week, law enforcement officers are investigating how the photos were extracted from social networks and accounts, subsequently edited; and how many blackmail cases were related to the network's activities.

Italian prosecutors on Wednesday launched an investigation into a pornographic website that allegedly featured images of government officials, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as female MPs, businesswomen, and journalists. The site had over 700,000 subscribers. It contained various content that was posted without consent, originating from social media profiles and pages. This database may have been the "ground" for creating fake images of celebrities.

The media also indicates that publications on the mentioned web resource often provoked sexist and explicit comments from male users.

The head of the Italian government, Giorgia Meloni, recently learned that fake images of her and other women appeared on an adult content platform.

The Italian leader said she was very outraged and called for the perpetrators to be punished with the full severity of the law.

The porn site, it turned out, also contained images resembling Senator Mara Carfagna, leader of the center-right party "We Moderates." The politician stated that this was a terrible case. The representative of the Italian center-right party also proposed a law that would strengthen copyright for photographs and require the identification and registration of the true identities of users of such platforms.

The Italian Prosecutor's Office is also conducting an investigation as part of broader measures against "revenge porn" sites.

The investigation will affect a Facebook group called Mia Moglie. There, users shared intimate photos of their partners.

Last week, Meta removed the group for "violating our rules on adult sexual exploitation."

UNN reported that in Italy, a 45-year-old resident of Florence is under suspicion, accused of posting fake pornographic photos of famous people, including politicians. The police launched an investigation after complaints from Giorgia Meloni, her sister, and the opposition leader.