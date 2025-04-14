A large-scale fire broke out in warehouses in Kharkiv after a drone attack

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 13129 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11542 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17194 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26748 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 57950 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55441 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 32965 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59359 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106222 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164339 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 13130 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45862 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 57951 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 55442 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 164339 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19381 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20102 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21822 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23806 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26471 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

A large-scale fire broke out in warehouses in Kharkiv after a drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3470 views

As a result of a drone attack in Kharkiv, a large-scale fire broke out in warehouse premises with food products. The explosive wave damaged buildings, but there were no casualties.

A large-scale fire broke out in warehouses in Kharkiv after a drone attack

Kharkiv was subjected to another drone attack, which caused a large-scale fire on the territory of warehouse premises. This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the fire engulfed warehouse premises where food products were stored, the total area of the fire is one thousand square meters. As of now, there are no casualties.

Several adjacent private houses were damaged as a result of the explosive wave, but, according to preliminary data, there were no human casualties. Rescue services are working at the scene.

Data updates are expected.

Reminder

An enemy drone was recorded over Kharkiv, after which explosions were heard in the city. According to preliminary data, one of the civilian enterprises in the Saltivskyi district came under fire. As a result of the impact, a fire broke out on the spot, and rescuers are currently working at the scene.

Explosions in Kharkiv: Fire breaks out after impact14.04.25, 05:44 • 31986 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79