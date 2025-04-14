A large-scale fire broke out in warehouses in Kharkiv after a drone attack

Kharkiv was subjected to another drone attack, which caused a large-scale fire on the territory of warehouse premises. This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, the fire engulfed warehouse premises where food products were stored, the total area of the fire is one thousand square meters. As of now, there are no casualties.

Several adjacent private houses were damaged as a result of the explosive wave, but, according to preliminary data, there were no human casualties. Rescue services are working at the scene.

Data updates are expected.

Reminder

An enemy drone was recorded over Kharkiv, after which explosions were heard in the city. According to preliminary data, one of the civilian enterprises in the Saltivskyi district came under fire. As a result of the impact, a fire broke out on the spot, and rescuers are currently working at the scene.

Explosions in Kharkiv: Fire breaks out after impact