A large-scale accident involving hundreds of cars occurs in Italy: there are victims

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged
March 1, 08:39 PM

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 53727 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy
March 1, 08:57 PM

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 60760 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine
March 1, 09:14 PM

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 59165 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US
March 1, 10:11 PM

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 37214 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy
12:27 AM

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 50085 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258902 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230939 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216597 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242130 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228600 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106511 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 80723 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 86264 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114697 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115522 views
A large-scale accident involving hundreds of cars occurs in Italy: there are victims

A large-scale accident involving hundreds of cars occurs in Italy: there are victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29707 views

Three people are killed in a large-scale car collision caused by heavy fog on an Italian highway.

A large-scale car collision caused by fog occurred today on a highway in Italy, with three people reported dead, UNN reports citing ANSA.

Details

"The number of people injured in a major fog-induced collision on the A22 this morning, involving around a hundred vehicles... is growing by the minute," the newspaper writes.

Three people were reportedly killed in an accident involving 100 cars.

Two motorists were killed in the first collision, and a truck driver was killed in a subsequent accident.

About 25 people were injured, two of them seriously, the newspaper writes.

A participant in a farmers' protest in France and her 12-year-old daughter were killed in an accident24.01.24, 11:55 • 28887 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
franceFrance
italyItaly

Contact us about advertising