A large-scale accident involving hundreds of cars occurs in Italy: there are victims

A large-scale car collision caused by fog occurred today on a highway in Italy, with three people reported dead, UNN reports citing ANSA.

Details

"The number of people injured in a major fog-induced collision on the A22 this morning, involving around a hundred vehicles... is growing by the minute," the newspaper writes.

Three people were reportedly killed in an accident involving 100 cars.

Two motorists were killed in the first collision, and a truck driver was killed in a subsequent accident.

About 25 people were injured, two of them seriously, the newspaper writes.

