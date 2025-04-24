A Kyiv resident abused a kitten in Telegram: a criminal case has been opened

Law enforcement officers in the capital have launched a criminal investigation into another case of animal cruelty. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officials, a post appeared on a social network about the involvement of a resident of the capital in violent acts against a kitten. The perpetrator turned out to be a young man, his age is not disclosed.

According to the police, the Kyiv resident had a personal Telegram channel where he offered subscribers to choose which violent acts would be committed against the animal.

In this case, proceedings have been initiated under Part 3 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Cruel treatment of animals). The sanction of the article provides for arrest or imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.

One of the shelters in the Kyiv region has been accused of animal cruelty: what is known