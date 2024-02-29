$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27857 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 100931 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65754 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 264215 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 226554 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189045 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229420 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251211 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157186 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372056 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A group of soldiers of the 73rd SSO Center was killed in action during a combat mission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 125767 views

Ukrainian servicemen of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center were killed in action during the evacuation of forces after completing a mission against the russian occupiers.

A group of soldiers of the 73rd SSO Center was killed in action during a combat mission

Soldiers of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center were killed during a combat mission. This is reported by the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

OFFICIAL!!!
Servicemen of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center were heroically killed in action in a clash with russian invaders

- Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the process of evacuating the main forces of the group after completing a special mission, these soldiers took their last stand, remaining in the ranks forever.

Eternal memory and glory to the fallen Heroes!

Ukrainian hackers obtained data that allowed the Special Forces to destroy Russian surveillance equipment - National Resistance Center23.02.24, 13:37 • 22962 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
