A group of soldiers of the 73rd SSO Center was killed in action during a combat mission

Soldiers of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center were killed during a combat mission. This is reported by the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

OFFICIAL!!!

Servicemen of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Center were heroically killed in action in a clash with russian invaders

- Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the process of evacuating the main forces of the group after completing a special mission, these soldiers took their last stand, remaining in the ranks forever.

Eternal memory and glory to the fallen Heroes!

