11:48 AM • 5592 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 12536 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 13778 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 13329 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 17669 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 10749 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 24651 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 43755 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 49269 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29329 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Publications
Exclusives
A group of children, including an infant and teenagers, have been returned from occupied Kherson Oblast.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

A group of children, aged from 8 months to 17 years, have been rescued from occupied Kherson Oblast. Among them are children whom the occupiers tried to deport or deprive of parental rights.

A group of children, including an infant and teenagers, have been returned from occupied Kherson Oblast.

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative by the President of Ukraine and thanks to the efforts of the Save Ukraine team, another group of children from the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson region has been evacuated to the territory controlled by the government. In total, minors aged from 8 months to 17 years, who had been under pressure from the invaders for a long time and under threat of illegal deportation, returned to safety. This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Each case in this group was accompanied by gross human rights violations by the occupation authorities. In particular, an 11-year-old girl was forcibly placed in an orphanage after the Russians learned about her mother's service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The woman was illegally deprived of her parental rights and a criminal case was opened against her. Also among those returned are two brothers, aged 5 and 11, whom the occupiers systematically took for interrogations to the district center, where they were subjected to humiliation and their father was tortured in front of the children.

Ukraine returned an 18-year-old boy from captivity, against whom Russia tried to fabricate a case07.01.26, 04:24 • 5305 views

Currently, all children are under the care of Ukrainian specialists, receiving the necessary medical, psychological, and legal assistance for rehabilitation after what they have experienced.

In total, since the beginning of 2026, 19 children have already been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region through the joint efforts of the state and volunteer organizations. The process of identifying and evacuating other Ukrainian minors who remain hostages of the regime continues uninterruptedly.

Zelenskyy on the return of children abducted by Russia: "This is the most difficult issue, and it is important that partners raise it"29.12.25, 14:08 • 3327 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
charity
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine