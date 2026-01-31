A group of children, including an infant and teenagers, have been returned from occupied Kherson Oblast.

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative by the President of Ukraine and thanks to the efforts of the Save Ukraine team, another group of children from the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson region has been evacuated to the territory controlled by the government. In total, minors aged from 8 months to 17 years, who had been under pressure from the invaders for a long time and under threat of illegal deportation, returned to safety. This was reported by the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Each case in this group was accompanied by gross human rights violations by the occupation authorities. In particular, an 11-year-old girl was forcibly placed in an orphanage after the Russians learned about her mother's service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The woman was illegally deprived of her parental rights and a criminal case was opened against her. Also among those returned are two brothers, aged 5 and 11, whom the occupiers systematically took for interrogations to the district center, where they were subjected to humiliation and their father was tortured in front of the children.

Currently, all children are under the care of Ukrainian specialists, receiving the necessary medical, psychological, and legal assistance for rehabilitation after what they have experienced.

In total, since the beginning of 2026, 19 children have already been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region through the joint efforts of the state and volunteer organizations. The process of identifying and evacuating other Ukrainian minors who remain hostages of the regime continues uninterruptedly.

