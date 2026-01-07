Ukraine returned an 18-year-old boy from captivity, against whom Russia tried to fabricate a case

Another young man has been returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This was reported by the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, according to UNN.

It is noted that Russian law enforcement agencies tried to fabricate a criminal case against 18-year-old Bohdan.

Russian police presented him with documents that he signed without understanding their content and consequences. Subsequently, these papers began to be used as a formal "pretext" for constant pressure, threats, and control. - stated in the post.

Its authors emphasize that such a practice is another example of illegal actions by the occupation authorities aimed at intimidating and subjugating children and youth.

Under occupation, every movement posed a threat. Numerous checkpoints, inspections, and the possibility of detention forced careful planning of the departure route, because even a minor mistake could lead to loss of freedom. Despite all the risks, Bohdan managed to escape from occupation and reach a safe territory.

"Today he is already in Ukraine and receives the necessary help and support to gradually recover from what he experienced and plan his future," human rights activists added.

