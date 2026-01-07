Ukraine returned an 18-year-old boy from captivity, against whom Russia tried to fabricate a case

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
January 6, 07:00 PM • 10577 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 21079 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 82770 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 132794 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 61059 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 77790 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 60851 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 82679 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 156654 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 62620 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.2m/s
92%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
I am king, I have sold more Boeings than any man on Earth - TrumpJanuary 6, 04:26 PM • 6460 views
A wave of repression began in Venezuela after Maduro's arrestJanuary 6, 05:15 PM • 5326 views
Russia overfulfilled state order for long-range drones, producing over 400 UAVs daily - SyrskyiJanuary 6, 05:27 PM • 8778 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threatJanuary 6, 06:24 PM • 7784 views
G7 Foreign Ministers to hold conference call today on Venezuela and UkraineJanuary 6, 07:53 PM • 4900 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 35390 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 72628 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 156654 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 100540 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 158613 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Paris
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 17880 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 38374 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 82119 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 74586 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 69476 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
S-300 missile system
Film
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Ukraine returned an 18-year-old boy from captivity, against whom Russia tried to fabricate a case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

18-year-old Bohdan returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. The occupiers tried to fabricate a criminal case against him, using documents he had signed.

Ukraine returned an 18-year-old boy from captivity, against whom Russia tried to fabricate a case

Another young man has been returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. This was reported by the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian law enforcement agencies tried to fabricate a criminal case against 18-year-old Bohdan.

Russian police presented him with documents that he signed without understanding their content and consequences. Subsequently, these papers began to be used as a formal "pretext" for constant pressure, threats, and control.

- stated in the post.

Its authors emphasize that such a practice is another example of illegal actions by the occupation authorities aimed at intimidating and subjugating children and youth.

Under occupation, every movement posed a threat. Numerous checkpoints, inspections, and the possibility of detention forced careful planning of the departure route, because even a minor mistake could lead to loss of freedom. Despite all the risks, Bohdan managed to escape from occupation and reach a safe territory.

"Today he is already in Ukraine and receives the necessary help and support to gradually recover from what he experienced and plan his future," human rights activists added.

Recall

At the end of December, another group of children and adolescents was evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.10.12.25, 15:11 • 25693 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine