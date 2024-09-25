A forest of 1.1 hectares burned in Kirovograd region due to "shahed"

In Kirovograd region, a fire broke out on an area of 1.1 hectares in the Krylivka forestry as a result of a falling "shahed". UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

Details

According to the "Forests of Ukraine", a fire broke out in Krylivka forestry of the "Chornoliske Forestry" branch in Kirovohrad region as a result of a falling "shahed". The fire burned over an area of 1.1 hectares.

It is specified that the fire was extinguished from 01:15 am to 08:40 am.

Recall

In the border regions of Ukraine, deliberate arson attacks by russian saboteurs were recorded. The forest guard detained several suspects with incendiary mixtures and handed them over to the police.

