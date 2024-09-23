Large-scale forest fire localized in Kharkiv region - SES

A large forest fire has been localized in the Kharkiv region over an area of 1581 hectares. Over the past week, 561 fires broke out in natural ecosystems in the region, including 15 forest fires, with a total area of more than 2,300 hectares. This was announced on Monday during a briefing by Artem Astakhov, head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

Details

"On September 17, a fire broke out on the territory of the Velykobirsk forestry in Izium district. On September 22, at 1 p.m., the fire was localized on an area of 1581 hectares," Astakhov said.

According to him, 33 vehicles and 103 rescuers from Kharkiv, Luhansk and Poltava garrisons of the State Emergency Service, including two pyrotechnic crews, a local fire department of Andriivka, a fire train, 18 vehicles and 36 forestry workers, are involved in firefighting. "Elimination of this fire is ongoing," he said.

In addition, he said, five more forest fires are currently being extinguished in Kharkiv region in Izyum and Chuhuiv districts.

In total, according to his information, 561 fires broke out in natural ecosystems over the week, 15 of which were forest fires. "The fire destroyed an area of more than 2,300 hectares. Two people were burned as a result of these fires. 39 fires were caused by shelling by Russian invaders. More than 50 hectares of grass and coniferous litter were burned," noted Astakhov.

