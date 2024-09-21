Large-scale forest fire in Donetsk region localized

A forest fire with an area of 800 hectares has been localized in the Liman district of Donetsk region, some smoldering centers are being extinguished, and round-the-clock monitoring is being conducted, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday in social networks, UNN reports.

Details

"Donetsk region: rescuers localize large-scale forest fire in Lyman region," the statement reads.

As indicated, firefighters localized a massive forest fire on the territory of the Liman city TG on an area of 800 hectares.

"We are currently eliminating individual foci of forest litter smoldering, and no fire spread is observed. The situation is being monitored around the clock to prevent re-ignition," the SES said.

The fire was extinguished with 137 rescuers and 35 vehicles from Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad regions.

