Large-scale forest fire in Donetsk region localized

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108072 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112174 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181777 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145186 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147671 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140691 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189586 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112227 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179347 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104828 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 72825 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 46472 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 34549 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 63592 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 34788 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181777 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189586 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179347 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206530 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195233 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145865 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145457 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149868 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141038 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157685 views
Large-scale forest fire in Donetsk region localized

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17315 views

An 800-hectare forest fire has been localized in the Liman region. 137 rescuers from 4 regions and 35 vehicles are involved in eliminating individual smoldering centers, and round-the-clock monitoring is underway.

A forest fire with an area of 800 hectares has been localized in the Liman district of Donetsk region, some smoldering centers are being extinguished, and round-the-clock monitoring is being conducted, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday in social networks, UNN reports.

Details

"Donetsk region: rescuers localize large-scale forest fire in Lyman region," the statement reads.

As indicated, firefighters localized a massive forest fire on the territory of the Liman city TG on an area of 800 hectares.

"We are currently eliminating individual foci of forest litter smoldering, and no fire spread is observed. The situation is being monitored around the clock to prevent re-ignition," the SES said.

The fire was extinguished with 137 rescuers and 35 vehicles from Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad regions.

Forests of the Luhansk region are destroyed daily by enemy shelling26.05.24, 21:50 • 54779 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kharkivKharkiv

