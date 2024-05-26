Forests of the Luhansk region are destroyed daily by enemy shelling

Yesterday, the enemy struck again in the Liman region, resulting in several forest litter fires. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A pyrotechnic team from the Volyn Oblast State Emergency Service was sent to one of the hit sites to clear the area of mines and to arrange mineralized strips, as well as to extinguish the fire by rescuers. In the course of the work, the personnel came under fire, fortunately, no one was injured.

It took firefighters almost 8 hours to extinguish the fire over an area of 13 hectares.

Also on the outskirts of Droysheve village, rescuers together with forestry employees localized a grassland fire on an area of 45 hectares and created mineralized strips to prevent the fire from spreading to residential buildings in the village. The enemy also fired at the firefighters during the complex of measures, but fortunately, no one was injured.

At present, there is no threat of fire spreading, and the situation is being constantly monitored.

