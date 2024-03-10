$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 3208 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 13637 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 22135 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 165102 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 156613 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165421 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214272 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247692 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153477 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371246 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A fire broke out near Lake Vyrlytsia in Kyiv - Kyiv City State Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 55739 views

A grass and reed fire broke out near Lake Vyrlytsia in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv over an area of 100 square meters, which was localized thanks to the efforts of rescuers.

A fire broke out near Lake Vyrlytsia in Kyiv - Kyiv City State Administration

A fire broke out in Kyiv near Lake Vyrlytsia in the Darnytsia district of the city, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reported, according to UNN .

Details 

According to the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration, the fire of grass and reeds occurred on an area of 100 square meters near Lake Vyrlytsia in the Darnytskyi district 

- summarized in the KSCA. 

Currently,  rescue services are working at the scene, the fire has been localized.

Recall

This week, a large fire of grass and reeds broke out near Lake Tyagle in Kyiv's Osokorky Ecopark. It was localized at 23:15 and eliminated at 23:57. 

Local activists suspect that the fire was caused by arson.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
