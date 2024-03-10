A fire broke out near Lake Vyrlytsia in Kyiv - Kyiv City State Administration

A fire broke out in Kyiv near Lake Vyrlytsia in the Darnytsia district of the city, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reported, according to UNN .

Details

According to the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration, the fire of grass and reeds occurred on an area of 100 square meters near Lake Vyrlytsia in the Darnytskyi district - summarized in the KSCA.

Currently, rescue services are working at the scene, the fire has been localized.

Recall

This week, a large fire of grass and reeds broke out near Lake Tyagle in Kyiv's Osokorky Ecopark. It was localized at 23:15 and eliminated at 23:57.

Local activists suspect that the fire was caused by arson.