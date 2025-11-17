A fire broke out in a shopping center in the Belgorod region after a drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire occurred on the territory of a shopping and entertainment center in the Belgorod region. An official from the region reports that the fire started after a UAV attack.
The city of Korochya in the Belgorod region was attacked by drones, as a result of which the roof of the "Vokzalny" shopping center caught fire. This was reported by the BBC with reference to monitoring channels and local officials, writes UNN.
Details
The city of Korochya was attacked by enemy drones. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties
A large plume of smoke rose in the village of Grafovka near Belgorod after a probable shelling16.11.25, 17:21 • 10291 view
According to him, the fire has not yet been extinguished, and photos and videos published by local residents show a large-scale fire on the roof of the shopping center.
As a result of another strike, windows were blown out in four apartments of an apartment building. Also, the city of Korochya and the villages of Pogorelovka and Podkopaevka are temporarily without electricity.
The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the attack. Korochya is located northeast of Belgorod and is the administrative center of the Korochansky district.
"Eight bombs dropped": HUR intercepted conversations about Russian aviation bombing its own Belgorod region17.11.25, 17:34 • 2612 views