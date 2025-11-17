A fire broke out in a shopping center in the Belgorod region after a drone attack

The city of Korochya in the Belgorod region was attacked by drones, as a result of which the roof of the "Vokzalny" shopping center caught fire. This was reported by the BBC with reference to monitoring channels and local officials, writes UNN.

Details

The city of Korochya was attacked by enemy drones. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties – said the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

A large plume of smoke rose in the village of Grafovka near Belgorod after a probable shelling

According to him, the fire has not yet been extinguished, and photos and videos published by local residents show a large-scale fire on the roof of the shopping center.

As a result of another strike, windows were blown out in four apartments of an apartment building. Also, the city of Korochya and the villages of Pogorelovka and Podkopaevka are temporarily without electricity. – added the governor on Telegram.

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the attack. Korochya is located northeast of Belgorod and is the administrative center of the Korochansky district.

"Eight bombs dropped": HUR intercepted conversations about Russian aviation bombing its own Belgorod region