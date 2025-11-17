A fire broke out in a shopping center in the Belgorod region after a drone attack

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
04:21 PM • 9964 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 16972 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM • 18017 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 19154 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 20686 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 19724 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 45284 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 25547 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19620 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 22013 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4.4m/s
75%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importanceNovember 17, 09:49 AM • 20938 views
Railway sabotage in Poland: National Security and Defense Council suggests Russian GRU sabotage unit behind attackNovember 17, 11:24 AM • 3588 views
Zelenskyy: measures to cleanse Ukraine of corruption are insufficientNovember 17, 01:02 PM • 11145 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 14676 views
They want to "outlast" Trump: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on Medvedev's words about the terms of the "SMO" completion03:41 PM • 4322 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 45287 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 80851 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 74536 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 131527 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 109405 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Village
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 14823 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 26185 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 26981 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 20977 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 40135 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Brent Crude
Film

A fire broke out in a shopping center in the Belgorod region after a drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

A large-scale fire occurred on the territory of a shopping and entertainment center in the Belgorod region. An official from the region reports that the fire started after a UAV attack.

A fire broke out in a shopping center in the Belgorod region after a drone attack

The city of Korochya in the Belgorod region was attacked by drones, as a result of which the roof of the "Vokzalny" shopping center caught fire. This was reported by the BBC with reference to monitoring channels and local officials, writes UNN.

Details

The city of Korochya was attacked by enemy drones. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties 

– said the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov. 

A large plume of smoke rose in the village of Grafovka near Belgorod after a probable shelling16.11.25, 17:21 • 10291 view

According to him, the fire has not yet been extinguished, and photos and videos published by local residents show a large-scale fire on the roof of the shopping center.

As a result of another strike, windows were blown out in four apartments of an apartment building. Also, the city of Korochya and the villages of Pogorelovka and Podkopaevka are temporarily without electricity.

– added the governor on Telegram.

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the attack. Korochya is located northeast of Belgorod and is the administrative center of the Korochansky district.

"Eight bombs dropped": HUR intercepted conversations about Russian aviation bombing its own Belgorod region17.11.25, 17:34 • 2612 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Village
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity