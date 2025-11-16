A large column of smoke rose in the Russian village of Grafovka, Shebekinsky district, Belgorod region. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

According to the "media" of the aggressor country, the fire in the village of Grafovka occurred due to shelling. After the strike, a significant column of smoke was visible over the area.

Additional information about the situation in Grafovka is currently not specified.

