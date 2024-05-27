A fire at a city landfill in Kropyvnytskyi continues for the second day

A fire at a city landfill in Kropyvnytskyi has been going on for two days now, with 17 rescuers and 4 vehicles involved in its elimination. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

The fire started on Sunday, May 26. The rescue service received a call at 07:22 about a fire at a municipal landfill in the regional center. By the time the rescuers arrived, 250 m2 of garbage was on fire.

At 09:10, the fire was localized by Kropyvnytskyi firefighters. Firefighting was complicated by strong gusts of wind.

The fire has been extinguished for over a day. Currently, 17 personnel and 4 units of equipment are working at the scene.

