A fine of one million euros and imprisonment: Italy bans surrogacy abroad

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

A fine of one million euros and imprisonment: Italy bans surrogacy abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50984 views

The Italian parliament has banned couples from traveling abroad for surrogacy. Violators face a fine of up to 1 million euros and up to 2 years in prison.

A fine of one million euros and imprisonment: Italy bans surrogacy abroad

The Italian parliament has banned couples from traveling abroad to have a child through surrogacy. According to activists, the project of Prime Minister Georgia Maloney's party is aimed against same-sex partners. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that since taking office in 2022, Maloney has followed a very conservative social program, seeking to promote what she considers traditional family values. This makes it difficult for LGBT couples to become legal parents.

On Wednesday, the upper house of the Senate voted in favor of the bill proposed by Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party by 84 votes to 58. Last year, the bill was already approved by the lower house.

The legislation extends the ban on surrogacy, which has been in place in Italy since 2004, to those who travel to countries such as the United States or Canada where it is legal, imposing prison terms of up to two years and fines of up to €1 million.

Motherhood is absolutely unique, it cannot be replaced, and it is the foundation of our civilization. We want to eradicate the phenomenon of surrogacy,

- said Lavinia Mennuni, a senator from the Italian Brothers, during a parliamentary debate.

Earlier this year, Maloney called surrogacy an “inhumane” practice that treats children like a product in a supermarket, echoing the position expressed by the Catholic Church.

On Tuesday, demonstrators gathered outside the Senate building to express their outrage over the bill, claiming that the government is attacking LGBTQ people and harming those who want to have children, despite the fact that the birth rate in Italy is sharply declining.

Alessia Crocini, president of Rainbow Families, noted that 90% of Italians who choose surrogacy are heterosexual couples, but they mostly did it in secret, meaning that the new ban will de facto affect only same-sex couples who cannot hide it.

The crackdown on surrogacy comes amid a falling birth rate in the country. In March, the National Statistical Institute ISTAT said that in 2023, after 15 years of continuous decline, the birth rate fell to a record low.

Francis said that surrogacy is turning into a business and told how he feels about adoption20.05.24, 12:22 • 20139 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Giorgia Meloni
Reuters
Canada
Italy
United States
