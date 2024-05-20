Francis said that surrogacy is turning into a business and told how he feels about adoption

Pope Francis has said that surrogacy sometimes turns into a business. As for adoption, medical consultations must first take place, and then "moral" ones. The pontiff said this in an interview with CBS News, reports UNN.

According to CBS News, Pope Francis has called for a worldwide ban on surrogacy, calling the practice "sad" and saying that an unborn child "should not be turned into an object of trade.

"As far as surrogacy is concerned, in the strictest sense of the word, no, it is not authorized," Francis said in an interview with CBS News.

He also added: "Sometimes surrogacy becomes a business, and that's very bad. It is very bad.

Regarding adoption, the pontiff said that in each case the situation should be carefully and clearly considered, "consultations should be medical and then moral.

"I think there is a general rule in these cases, but in each case the situation must be assessed, provided that the moral principle is not violated," Pope Francis said.

In April, the Vatican's highest doctrinal office published a declaration on human dignity, which had been five years in the making. The document condemned so-called moral violations, including gender ideology and surrogacy.

