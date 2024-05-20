Pope calls for an end to wars and reiterates the need for negotiations

Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and the fighting between Israel and Hamas, Pope Francis called for a ceasefire and noted that "a negotiated peace is always better than an endless war." The pontiff said this in an interview with CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

"Stop the war. You must find a way to negotiate peace. Strive for peace," the Pope said.

"Peace achieved through negotiations is always better than endless wars," the pontiff said.

He also said that he prays a lot for peace and proposes to stop wars

"Please stop. Negotiate," Francis said.

The Pope has repeatedly called for an end to wars in the world, including in Ukraine. On May 12, Francis called on Ukraine and Russia to exchange all prisoners. According to him, the Holy See is ready to assist any efforts in this direction.