Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.
06:19 PM • 1130 views

04:24 PM • 32440 views

03:22 PM • 34194 views

03:19 PM • 39758 views

May 15, 10:37 AM • 80529 views

May 15, 06:00 AM • 100893 views

May 14, 06:32 PM • 156390 views

May 14, 02:42 PM • 145777 views

May 14, 01:55 PM • 296022 views

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104274 views

A fatal accident occurred on the Gostomel highway in Kyiv, there are victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

Tonight on the Gostomel highway, the driver of an Audi drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a Toyota. As a result of the accident, both drivers died, and the passenger of the Toyota was hospitalized in serious condition.

A fatal accident occurred on the Gostomel highway in Kyiv, there are victims

Two people died in a car crash on the Gostomel highway, the capital's police are working at the scene, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

The accident occurred today at about 18:20. It was preliminarily established that the driver of the Audi drove into the oncoming side of the road, where he collided with a Toyota car.

As a result of the accident, both drivers died, and a Toyota passenger received bodily injuries and was hospitalized in serious condition to a medical facility.

Let's add

Currently, the investigation and operational group of the capital's headquarters, patrol police, doctors and employees of the State Emergency Service continue to work at the scene.

How many people have died in Ukraine in road accidents since the beginning of 2025: statistics 15.05.25, 09:41 • 4632 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Audi
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Toyota
Kyiv
