A fatal accident occurred on the Gostomel highway in Kyiv, there are victims

Two people died in a car crash on the Gostomel highway, the capital's police are working at the scene, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

The accident occurred today at about 18:20. It was preliminarily established that the driver of the Audi drove into the oncoming side of the road, where he collided with a Toyota car.

As a result of the accident, both drivers died, and a Toyota passenger received bodily injuries and was hospitalized in serious condition to a medical facility.

Currently, the investigation and operational group of the capital's headquarters, patrol police, doctors and employees of the State Emergency Service continue to work at the scene.

