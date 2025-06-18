$41.530.01
A famous director and producer has been accused of sexual assault – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1500 views

Actor Derek Dixon accused Tyler Perry of sexual harassment on the set of the series "The Oval" and "Ruthless." Perry allegedly promised an acting career in exchange for sexual favors.

A famous director and producer has been accused of sexual assault – media

American producer, director and actor Tyler Perry has been accused of sexual harassment. Actor Derek Dixon filed a lawsuit for $260 million in Los Angeles court, UNN reports with reference to BBC News. 

Details

The lawsuit alleges that Perry, using his influence in the entertainment industry, created a "coercive, sexually exploitative dynamic" on the sets of the series "The Oval" and "Ruthless".

According to Dixon, Perry promised him an acting career, but later began to harass him.

Mr. Perry made it clear to Dixon that if Dixon ignored Perry or did not respond to sexual innuendo, Dixon's character would "die" in the next season

- the lawsuit reads.

In addition, the actor stated that Perry kept "control" over him by manipulating the development of his role.

Perry always held this over Mr. Dixon's head, hinting that (his character, – ed) "Dale" would survive if Dixon kept Perry "happy"

– the case states. 

One of the episodes described in the document concerns an incident in a trailer during filming. According to the plaintiff, Perry allegedly began courting, which Dixon rejected.

He questioned him about his sexual interests, then pinned him against the wall and began to caress him

– the incident description reads.

Dixon, according to him, left the trailer. The actor later stated that he decided to refuse to cooperate with Perry and left the role in "The Oval" to focus on his work as a screenwriter. Perry's side categorically denied the allegations. The director's lawyer called the case unfounded.

This is a person who got close to Tyler Perry for what now looks like nothing more than a fraud scheme

– said lawyer Matthew Boyd. 

But Tyler will not be defeated, and we are confident that these fabricated allegations of harassment will be confirmed

– he added. 

Additionally 

The lawsuit was filed five years after Dixon met Perry at an event at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. During this time, Dixon managed to star in two of the producer's shows. The lawsuit concerns events during the parties' cooperation, which, according to the plaintiff, were systematic in nature.

Reference

Tyler Perry is one of the most influential media figures in the United States, the founder of Tyler Perry Studios, known for his role in the "Madea" franchise, as well as producing activities in cooperation with streaming platforms.  

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
United States
Los Angeles
