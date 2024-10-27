A drone attacked a combine harvester in Zaporizhzhia: there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Gulyaypil community, a drone attacked a combine harvester, injuring two civilians and damaging the equipment.
Two people were injured as a result of a drone attack in the Gulyaypil community. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA.
"Two people were injured as a result of a drone attack in the Gulyaypil community. The hit occurred near a combine harvester that was moving along a steppe road. Two civilian men were injured and the machinery was damaged," said Fedorov.
Over the last 24 hours , the enemy carried out 330 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, including 14 air strikes and 193 attacks by drones. The targets included Pyatikhatky, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka, which were targeted by 14 air strikes. In addition, 193 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Preobrazhenka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Levadne. In addition, there were five attacks with multiple rocket launchers that hit Guliaipole, Mala Tokmachka and Levadne.