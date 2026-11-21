During the night of November 21, the Defense Forces carried out a series of strikes on the occupiers’ facilities, including an ammunition depot belonging to an enemy unit, command posts, and a bridge. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

On November 20 and during the night of November 21, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continued to methodically destroy the things on which the activities of the russian army at the front depend: ammunition, command and supply routes - the statement says.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, near the settlement of Pervomaiske, an ammunition depot belonging to an enemy unit was hit. The shells that were supposed to be sent from there to the front line will no longer reach the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

Those directing the assaults were also targeted. Command posts of the occupiers’ units were hit near Pryshyb in Zaporizhzhia region and Ukrainsk in Donetsk region.

Strikes on bridges continue. Near Luhansk in Luhansk region, a road bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River was hit—another crossing used by the Russian aggressor to deliver fuel, ammunition and equipment to the front. The extent of the damage is being clarified. Operations against the enemy’s key military targets will continue until Russia completely ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine - the General Staff added.

We remind you

During the day on November 20, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 1,218 enemy targets. In total, more than 40,000 enemy targets have been hit since the beginning of November.