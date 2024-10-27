A dead lion was found in a landfill in Rivne region: police responded
Kyiv • UNN
The body of a dead lion was found on the territory of the Kostopil Waste Management Plant. According to preliminary investigators, the animal died of cancer, and the police are investigating.
In Rivne region, the body of a dead lion was found on the territory of the Kostopil plant. Preliminary investigators found that the animal died as a result of cancer. This was reported on Sunday by the police of the region, UNN reports.
While monitoring social media, law enforcement officers found a post that a dead lion had been found on the territory of the Kostopil Waste Management Plant. This fact was immediately registered in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports and an investigation was immediately launched
It is noted that the investigative team found that the animal died as a result of cancer.
The police are currently checking documents and interviewing the plant and zoo staff to establish all the circumstances.
The photo quickly spread on social media.
In the comments to the post, the commenters note that there was not only a lion there, but also other dead animals.
UNN asked law enforcement officials for comment.