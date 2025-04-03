Cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a weekend with wet snow, followed by frosts
Kyiv • UNN
A sharp cold snap, storm wind and wet snow are expected in Ukraine this weekend. The forecaster advises to prepare for the worsening weather and be careful on the roads.
An active cyclone is approaching Ukraine - a sharp cold snap, storm wind and wet snow are expected this weekend, next week is expected to be cold, with night frosts, periodic rain and wet snow, forecaster Natalka Didenko said on Telegram, UNN writes.
For several days now, I have been starting my forecast not with the next day, but by looking a little ahead. There is a good reason for this. Because on Saturday and Sunday, a new atmospheric process will begin in Ukraine, a different, fresh air mass will arrive - a cold snap, strong winds and wet snow are expected!
Details
According to her, on April 5, it will get colder in the west, north and part of the central regions.
"And on Sunday, if possible, stay at home or don't run around too much," Didenko said.
After all, according to her, on April 6, "it will get sharply colder and it will snow." She pointed out that the situation on the roads will be difficult.
In the eastern and southern regions, rain will still prevail on weekends, because the cold air mass will arrive there on Monday, April 7, Didenko said.
Friday will be a wonderful synoptic day - a gift, or rather, a deception, before a sharp cold snap. But what a pleasant one!
According to her, on April 4, the maximum air temperature in Ukraine will be +12...+19 degrees during the day. It will be cooler only in the coastal areas - +10...+14 degrees.
Dry weather with sunshine is expected in most regions of Ukraine, only in the southern part will clouds remain and periodic rain is expected.
"I advise Kyiv residents to spend as much time as possible outdoors tomorrow - there will be wonderful sunny and warm weather with air temperature up to +18 degrees!" - the forecaster noted.
According to her, already on Saturday, "the degrees will start to go down, it will rain, and on Sunday we will have a forgotten kakabeka - the rain will turn into snow, wet snow is likely to stick to the roads, the wind will intensify, the air temperature during the day will be +2...+5 degrees in the capital".
Next week, according to preliminary forecasts, is expected to be cold, with night frosts, periodic precipitation in the form of rain and sleet
Such a synoptic situation, she noted, "may add work to family doctors and cardiologists, obviously to public utilities, it will become colder in homes without individual heating, drivers should pay special attention, clouds with inappropriate snow on apricot blossoms and hyacinths will evoke sadness and encourage writing sad poems and annoyed posts on social networks."
"Below is a prognostic map for April 6, an active cyclone will be located over Ukraine," Didenko noted.