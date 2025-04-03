Cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a weekend with wet snow, followed by frosts

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 9544 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 97175 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 161586 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102176 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338372 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171524 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143552 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195742 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124218 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108046 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

+9°
1.1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 132954 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 42936 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154024 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33381 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79022 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 9526 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79150 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 97166 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 161577 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154130 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19050 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 20921 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33472 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43029 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133045 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a weekend with wet snow, followed by frosts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8968 views

A sharp cold snap, storm wind and wet snow are expected in Ukraine this weekend. The forecaster advises to prepare for the worsening weather and be careful on the roads.

Cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a weekend with wet snow, followed by frosts

An active cyclone is approaching Ukraine - a sharp cold snap, storm wind and wet snow are expected this weekend, next week is expected to be cold, with night frosts, periodic rain and wet snow, forecaster Natalka Didenko said on Telegram, UNN writes.

For several days now, I have been starting my forecast not with the next day, but by looking a little ahead. There is a good reason for this. Because on Saturday and Sunday, a new atmospheric process will begin in Ukraine, a different, fresh air mass will arrive - a cold snap, strong winds and wet snow are expected!

- Didenko wrote.

Details

According to her, on April 5, it will get colder in the west, north and part of the central regions.

"And on Sunday, if possible, stay at home or don't run around too much," Didenko said.

After all, according to her, on April 6, "it will get sharply colder and it will snow." She pointed out that the situation on the roads will be difficult.

In the eastern and southern regions, rain will still prevail on weekends, because the cold air mass will arrive there on Monday, April 7, Didenko said.

Friday will be a wonderful synoptic day - a gift, or rather, a deception, before a sharp cold snap. But what a pleasant one!

- Didenko wrote.

According to her, on April 4, the maximum air temperature in Ukraine will be +12...+19 degrees during the day. It will be cooler only in the coastal areas - +10...+14 degrees.

Dry weather with sunshine is expected in most regions of Ukraine, only in the southern part will clouds remain and periodic rain is expected.

"I advise Kyiv residents to spend as much time as possible outdoors tomorrow - there will be wonderful sunny and warm weather with air temperature up to +18 degrees!" - the forecaster noted.

According to her, already on Saturday, "the degrees will start to go down, it will rain, and on Sunday we will have a forgotten kakabeka - the rain will turn into snow, wet snow is likely to stick to the roads, the wind will intensify, the air temperature during the day will be +2...+5 degrees in the capital".

Snow returns to Ukraine: disappointing weather forecast for the weekend02.04.25, 12:30 • 20061 view

Next week, according to preliminary forecasts, is expected to be cold, with night frosts, periodic precipitation in the form of rain and sleet

- Didenko said.

Such a synoptic situation, she noted, "may add work to family doctors and cardiologists, obviously to public utilities, it will become colder in homes without individual heating, drivers should pay special attention, clouds with inappropriate snow on apricot blossoms and hyacinths will evoke sadness and encourage writing sad poems and annoyed posts on social networks."

"Below is a prognostic map for April 6, an active cyclone will be located over Ukraine," Didenko noted.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Bitcoin
$82,088.70
Золото
$3,131.90
Tesla
$269.16
Brent
$70.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Газ TTF
$39.20
Ethereum
$1,788.59