A curfew has been imposed in India due to an attack on police officers near the tomb
Kyiv • UNN
The Indian authorities have imposed a curfew in Nagpur after an attack on police officers. The reason was a protest by a Hindu group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.
From today, the Indian authorities have imposed a curfew in some areas of the city of Nagpur. The reason was an attack on police officers near the tomb of a 17th-century Muslim ruler. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
About 15 law enforcement officers were injured during clashes caused by the demand of a Hindu group to remove the tomb of the 17th-century Mughal ruler. One of them is in serious condition. Several civilians were also injured. Many cars were damaged in the city due to the riots.
The police statement says that members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) group burned an effigy of Emperor Aurangzeb and his grave, chanting slogans demanding his removal from the neighboring city of Aurangabad.
The situation was complicated after several members of Muslim groups, in turn, walked near the police station and threw stones at law enforcement officers. The masked attackers were armed with knives and bottles.
However, VHP denies accusations against it of desecrating the tomb. The group insists that it only wants to replace the tomb with a memorial to the rulers of the local Marathi community.
The chief minister of the western state of Maharashtra, where the city is located, called for all efforts to be made to maintain law and order.
"I told the police commissioner to take any strict measures," said Fadnavis.
A state of emergency has been declared in Peru due to a surge in crime in Lima18.03.25, 05:48 • 12268 views