A state of emergency has been declared in Peru due to a surge in crime in Lima
Kyiv • UNN
The government of Peru has declared a state of emergency in Lima and Callao for 30 days due to rising crime. Additional military units will take to the streets to strengthen security.
In response to the increase in criminal activity, the Peruvian authorities have introduced a state of emergency in Lima and the neighboring region of Callao. The restrictions will be in effect for 30 days, and additional military units will be deployed on the streets to strengthen security.
The decision was made after a tragic incident that occurred this weekend: unknown persons opened fire on a bus carrying famous singer Paul Flores. The artist died from his injuries.
In recent years, the country has repeatedly resorted to emergency measures to curb the wave of violence. The authorities hope that the new restrictions will help stabilize the situation.
