A large slick of fuel oil up to a kilometer long was recorded on the beach near the temporarily occupied Stepanivka Persha in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

The occupiers forcibly drove schoolchildren and "state employees", including teachers, to "clean up" the beach. People collected over 800 kg of fuel oil with their bare hands, without any protection.

The CNS described this as coercion to perform dangerous work without protection, which is a gross violation of laws and international norms.

This is a crime. Against nature. Against children. Against common sense – the statement reads.

Let us remind you

A mass die-off of fish has been recorded in the Mariupol area, and crabs near Kerch. The CCD of the National Security and Defense Council considers this an ecocide by the Russian Federation, which ignores the environmental crisis in the Sea of Azov.

UNN also reported that dolphins are dying en masse in occupied Crimea due to oil spills, noise from military exercises and illegal nets.

In addition, a new area polluted with fuel oil was discovered on the coast of Odesa region. Environmentalists said that this is the result of a tanker accident in December 2024, and warned about the risks to the ecosystem.