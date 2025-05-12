A crime against nature, children and common sense: in Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers are forcing people to collect fuel oil with their bare hands

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 2760 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10238 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 15383 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24153 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 28316 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 54720 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33200 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36020 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 66998 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32633 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
1m/s
33%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 43753 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 19583 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 39184 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 64987 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 26305 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

08:13 AM • 54725 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 65895 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 67004 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 89527 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 196238 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 39931 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 32955 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 40054 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 120738 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 68348 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

A crime against nature, children and common sense: in Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers are forcing people to collect fuel oil with their bare hands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1882 views

A fuel oil slick was discovered near occupied Stepanivka. The occupiers forcibly drove schoolchildren and teachers to clean up, without any protection, which is a gross violation.

A crime against nature, children and common sense: in Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers are forcing people to collect fuel oil with their bare hands

A large slick of fuel oil up to a kilometer long was recorded on the beach near the temporarily occupied Stepanivka Persha in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

The occupiers forcibly drove schoolchildren and "state employees", including teachers, to "clean up" the beach. People collected over 800 kg of fuel oil with their bare hands, without any protection.

The CNS described this as coercion to perform dangerous work without protection, which is a gross violation of laws and international norms.

This is a crime. Against nature. Against children. Against common sense

– the statement reads.

Let us remind you

A mass die-off of fish has been recorded in the Mariupol area, and crabs near Kerch. The CCD of the National Security and Defense Council considers this an ecocide by the Russian Federation, which ignores the environmental crisis in the Sea of Azov.

UNN also reported that dolphins are dying en masse in occupied Crimea due to oil spills, noise from military exercises and illegal nets.

In addition, a new area polluted with fuel oil was discovered on the coast of Odesa region. Environmentalists said that this is the result of a tanker accident in December 2024, and warned about the risks to the ecosystem.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Brent
$66.21
Bitcoin
$103,815.00
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$35.89
Золото
$3,238.16
Ethereum
$2,550.71