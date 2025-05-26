A conscious political choice, not a military necessity: Zelenskyy on the new wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine emphasized that the massive attacks by Russia, including more than 900 drones in three days, are a political choice by Putin. He called on the world to increase pressure on Russia to force it to peace.
The new wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine is a conscious political choice of the Kremlin, not a military necessity. This was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.
Russian strikes are becoming more and more brazen and large-scale every night. More than 900 strike drones against Ukraine in three days, plus ballistics, plus cruise missiles - there is no military sense in this, but it is an obvious political choice - Putin's choice, Russia's choice - the choice to continue fighting and destroying lives
He reminded that Russia is allegedly working on a memorandum of peace, but at the same time continuously attacks Ukraine.
Now the Russians are allegedly writing proposals for a memorandum of peace. They have spent more than a week on this. There is a lot of talk about diplomacy. When, in the midst of this, there are constant Russian strikes, constant murders, constant assaults, and even preparations for new offensives, this is definitely a diagnosis
The President called on the world to increase pressure on Russia and thanked everyone who understands this.
Russia deserves full-scale pressure - on everything that can be done to limit their military capacity. New and strong sanctions against Russia - sanctions from the United States of America, sanctions from Europe and others in the world who want peace - this will be a guaranteed coercion of Russia not only to a ceasefire, but also coercion to respect: they must all respect the world
Putin must begin to respect those with whom he speaks. So far, he is simply playing with diplomacy and diplomats. This definitely needs to be changed
