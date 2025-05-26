A conscious political choice, not a military necessity: Zelenskyy on the new wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine

The new wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine is a conscious political choice of the Kremlin, not a military necessity. This was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Russian strikes are becoming more and more brazen and large-scale every night. More than 900 strike drones against Ukraine in three days, plus ballistics, plus cruise missiles - there is no military sense in this, but it is an obvious political choice - Putin's choice, Russia's choice - the choice to continue fighting and destroying lives – Zelenskyy emphasized.

He reminded that Russia is allegedly working on a memorandum of peace, but at the same time continuously attacks Ukraine.

Now the Russians are allegedly writing proposals for a memorandum of peace. They have spent more than a week on this. There is a lot of talk about diplomacy. When, in the midst of this, there are constant Russian strikes, constant murders, constant assaults, and even preparations for new offensives, this is definitely a diagnosis – he emphasized.

The President called on the world to increase pressure on Russia and thanked everyone who understands this.

Russia deserves full-scale pressure - on everything that can be done to limit their military capacity. New and strong sanctions against Russia - sanctions from the United States of America, sanctions from Europe and others in the world who want peace - this will be a guaranteed coercion of Russia not only to a ceasefire, but also coercion to respect: they must all respect the world - he summarized.

Putin must begin to respect those with whom he speaks. So far, he is simply playing with diplomacy and diplomats. This definitely needs to be changed - added the President.

‘Putin talks about negotiations during the day and bombs Ukraine at night’ - Danish Prime Minister comments on Kremlin's actions