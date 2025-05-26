$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
02:22 PM • 22531 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 64372 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 64836 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 83409 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 98154 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 80132 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 83382 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM • 84928 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80465 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85234 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

A conscious political choice, not a military necessity: Zelenskyy on the new wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized that the massive attacks by Russia, including more than 900 drones in three days, are a political choice by Putin. He called on the world to increase pressure on Russia to force it to peace.

A conscious political choice, not a military necessity: Zelenskyy on the new wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine

The new wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine is a conscious political choice of the Kremlin, not a military necessity. This was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Russian strikes are becoming more and more brazen and large-scale every night. More than 900 strike drones against Ukraine in three days, plus ballistics, plus cruise missiles - there is no military sense in this, but it is an obvious political choice - Putin's choice, Russia's choice - the choice to continue fighting and destroying lives 

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

He reminded that Russia is allegedly working on a memorandum of peace, but at the same time continuously attacks Ukraine.

Now the Russians are allegedly writing proposals for a memorandum of peace. They have spent more than a week on this. There is a lot of talk about diplomacy. When, in the midst of this, there are constant Russian strikes, constant murders, constant assaults, and even preparations for new offensives, this is definitely a diagnosis 

– he emphasized.

The President called on the world to increase pressure on Russia and thanked everyone who understands this.

Russia deserves full-scale pressure - on everything that can be done to limit their military capacity. New and strong sanctions against Russia - sanctions from the United States of America, sanctions from Europe and others in the world who want peace - this will be a guaranteed coercion of Russia not only to a ceasefire, but also coercion to respect: they must all respect the world 

- he summarized.

Putin must begin to respect those with whom he speaks. So far, he is simply playing with diplomacy and diplomats. This definitely needs to be changed 

- added the President.

‘Putin talks about negotiations during the day and bombs Ukraine at night’ - Danish Prime Minister comments on Kremlin's actions26.05.25, 20:39 • 1732 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
