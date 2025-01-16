A commission has been established to study the circumstances of the transfer of the Air Force to other branches of the armed forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine point out that decisions have already been made to prevent the transfer of servicemen of scarce specialties to other branches and types of the Armed Forces, UNN reports .

Details

The press service of the Air Force reported on the creation of a special commission that studies cases of transfer of Air Force servicemen to other branches and types of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is emphasized that the Commission is working to prevent the transfer of servicemen in shortage specialties, which can significantly affect the combat capability of the Air Force units.

The consideration primarily concerns those servicemen who maintain technological aviation equipment, anti-aircraft missile and radio equipment;

as well as specialists of electronic warfare and other specialties staffed by mobile fire groups;

military personnel who were trained abroad on Western weapons.

It emphasizes the adoption of decisions to prevent the transfer of servicemen in shortage specialties to other branches and types of the Armed Forces.

The Air Force Commission is currently checking whether there are any violations. If such cases are found, decisions will be made to correct them. - The message reads.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied The Guardian's information about the transfer of air defense personnel to the infantry. The reassignment applies only to soldiers from security companies and rear units, and does not affect air defense specialists.

