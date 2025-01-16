ukenru
02:39 PM • 122124 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112969 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120982 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122568 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 151937 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 107286 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150143 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104094 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113696 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Popular news
February 28, 09:52 AM • 106009 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 134277 views
February 28, 10:17 AM • 103816 views
02:48 PM • 110682 views
03:20 PM • 108378 views
02:39 PM • 122138 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151948 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150152 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 179702 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 169184 views
UNN Lite
03:20 PM • 108374 views
02:48 PM • 110676 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 134272 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 128673 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 146361 views
A commission has been established to study the circumstances of the transfer of the Air Force to other branches of the armed forces

A commission has been established to study the circumstances of the transfer of the Air Force to other branches of the armed forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26733 views

A special commission has been set up in the Armed Forces of Ukraine to examine the circumstances of the transfer of servicemen to other branches of the armed forces. The commission will review the transfer of specialists in short supply, including aviation and electronic warfare specialists.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine point out that decisions have already been made to prevent the transfer of servicemen of scarce specialties to other branches and types of the Armed Forces, UNN reports .

Details

The press service of the Air Force reported on the creation of a special commission that studies cases of transfer of Air Force servicemen to other branches and types of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

It is emphasized that the Commission is working to prevent the transfer of servicemen in shortage specialties, which can significantly affect the combat capability of the Air Force units.

Image

The consideration primarily concerns those servicemen who maintain technological aviation equipment, anti-aircraft missile and radio equipment;

as well as specialists of electronic warfare and other specialties staffed by mobile fire groups; 

military personnel who were trained abroad on Western weapons.

It emphasizes the adoption of decisions to prevent the transfer of servicemen in shortage specialties to other branches and types of the Armed Forces.

The Air Force Commission is currently checking whether there are any violations. If such cases are found, decisions will be made to correct them.

- The message reads. 

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied The Guardian's information about the transfer of air defense personnel to the infantry. The reassignment applies only to soldiers from security companies and rear units, and does not affect air defense specialists.

WarPolitics
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
hardianThe Guardian
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi

