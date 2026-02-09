A child died of influenza A in Poltava region

A child died from influenza A in Poltava region, UNN reports with reference to the Poltava Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, two people died from influenza A in Poltava region last week, including a child.

"The child died in Kremenchuk UTC, and the adult in Poltava UTC," the report says.

In addition, according to the Center, the deceased were not vaccinated against influenza this season.

