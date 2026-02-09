A child died of influenza A in Poltava region

$43.050.09
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 1158 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 16330 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 31470 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 36179 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 53498 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 52119 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42010 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40346 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26955 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18291 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
Tags
Authors
Popular news
In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: detailsFebruary 9, 06:15 AM • 12456 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 31793 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 20224 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 12677 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideo01:13 PM • 8416 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 1964 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 12817 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 57836 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 79217 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 95940 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 70 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: Amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals03:11 PM • 866 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 31911 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 37223 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 50445 views
A child died of influenza A in Poltava region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Two people, including a child, died of influenza A in Poltava region within a week. The deceased had not been vaccinated against influenza this season.

A child died of influenza A in Poltava region

A child died from influenza A in Poltava region, UNN reports with reference to the Poltava Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Details

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, two people died from influenza A in Poltava region last week, including a child.

"The child died in Kremenchuk UTC, and the adult in Poltava UTC," the report says.

In addition, according to the Center, the deceased were not vaccinated against influenza this season.

Woman dies of flu complications in Rivne region07.02.25, 20:24 • 27869 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealth
Poltava Oblast
Kremenchuk
Poltava