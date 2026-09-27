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A building collapsed in Athens after a powerful explosion; tourists are among the six dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

An explosion in central Athens destroyed a residential building and claimed the lives of six people. Four of the dead were tourists from the United States.

A building collapsed in Athens after a powerful explosion; tourists are among the six dead

At least 6 people were killed and several others injured as a result of a powerful explosion and the collapse of a residential building in central Athens. Four American tourists are among the dead, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported, citing local authorities, writes UNN.

Details

The explosion occurred in a two-story residential building in the Plaka tourist district, not far from the most famous landmarks of the Greek capital. The building was completely destroyed, while neighboring buildings and cars were also damaged.

The force of the explosion was so great that debris was scattered up to three blocks away. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble and check whether anyone remains trapped beneath it.

Four American tourists among the dead

According to local authorities, the victims were an elderly Greek-British couple and four tourists from the United States who were staying in the destroyed building.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been officially established. Athens Mayor Haris Doukas suggested that the tragedy could have been related to the gas infrastructure.

According to AFP, local residents had warned the authorities about the poor condition of the gas and electricity networks about a year earlier.

A multi-story building collapsed in Gaza, killing 12 people, including children 16.09.26, 11:14 • 4348 views

Stepan Haftko

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